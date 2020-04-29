Commissioners address ‘fiscal emergency’

Following the issuance of a “State of Emergency” by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on March 9, the Fayette County Commissioners passed a resolution declaring a fiscal emergency during a recent commissioners’ meeting.

As previously reported, the county depends heavily on revenue from sales tax which has decreased substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A conference call was held with county elected officials on April 20 to discuss the situation. Currently, several county offices are discussing different ways to assist with the situation as the budget will be cut by at least 20 percent during the fiscal emergency. More information will be released at a later time, according to the commissioners.

A second resolution was passed during the same meeting that authorizes a waive of permit fees for the City of Washington Court House in relation to the expanding of the city’s sewage plant. This was authorized as a way to show appreciation as the city agreed to accept the maintenance and care of the new sewer line, which is being constructed on Robinson Road for the new Fayette County Jail.

In relation to the construction of the new Fayette County Jail, three change order requests were approved for Granger Construction Company.

The first of those change orders, which is the 19th that has been approved overall, increases the cost of the project total by $17,242 for changes related to plumbing, electrical and framing needs.

The second change order allows repairing of the construction site due to extreme weather. This comes at no change in the total cost.

The third change order addresses a fire wrap that is needed for PVC piping. This change order also comes at no change in total cost.

Following the change orders, the current total of the project cost for the new Fayette County Jail is $21,307,927. As previously reported, there have been several change order requests approved in previous months and there will most likely be more as the construction continues, according to officials.

Stay with the Record-Herald weekly for more updates from the Fayette County Commissioners. The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/04/web1_Union-fayette-graphic-4.jpg