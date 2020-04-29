Absentee ballots still coming in

Although the result of the Republican primary race for a Fayette County Commissioner seat isn’t official yet due to absentee and provisional ballots that still need to be counted, one other local issue and several unopposed races have been decided.

After Tuesday night, incumbent Tony Anderson had a total of 1,349 votes while Donald Fleak had 1,172 votes in the race for commissioner, according to unofficial results from the Fayette County Board of Elections. In this primary, there are still 252 absentee ballots that could be returned by mail, although it is unknown how many ballots will be returned. Those ballots may be valid as long as they were postmarked as of Monday, April 27 and are received by May 8. Registered voters can no longer mail in ballots or drop ballots off.

Along with the absentee ballots, there are still 72 provisional ballots that will be counted when the election results are officially certified — which is planned to occur on May 12.

In the Village of New Holland, a five-year, 1-mill cemetery renewal levy has passed. In Fayette County, 10 voters cast their ballots in favor of the levy and four voted against it. In Pickaway County, 47 voted for the levy and 23 voted against it.

In unopposed local races, according to unofficial results:

– Fayette County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge David Bender received 2,190 votes.

– Fayette County Commissioner Dan Dean received 2,105 votes.

– Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Jess Weade received 2,247 votes.

– Fayette County Clerk of Courts Sandra Wilson received 2,203 votes.

– Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth received 2,214 votes.

– Kim Butler, the deputy at the recorder’s office, received 2,208 votes for Fayette County Recorder. The current recorder, Cathy Templin, is retiring.

– Penny Patton, deputy county treasurer received 2,232 votes for Fayette County Treasurer. The current treasurer, Susan Dunn, is retiring.

– Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe received 2,262 votes.

As previously reported, the original date of this year’s primary election (March 17) was postponed after polls across the state didn’t open due to legislation that was passed by the Ohio General Assembly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. The official date was postponed to Tuesday, April 28 with mail-in ballots becoming the norm.

Fayette County had a 21.76 percent voter turnout with 3,535 ballots cast out of 16,242 registered voters, according to unofficial results.

New Holland levy, other unofficial results reported