Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 27

Dena A. Rumer, 62, at large in Washington C.H., possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Michael T. Ward, 25, 504 Wilson St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

April 26

Shyanne Smith, 19, 9005 Cross Road, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Sara A. Livingston, 29, Greenfield, failure to yield.

Chance A. Minney-Hellard, 24, Greenfield, judgment suspension.

Chrissa A. Adams, 40, 3924 Washington Waterloo Road, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).