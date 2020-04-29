Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

April 28

Criminal Damaging: At 9:59 a.m., Amanda Yambor reported a criminal damaging complaint. She advised that sometime overnight, unknown persons cut a tire on her vehicle. A report was completed.

April 27

Theft/Safe Cracking: At 2:35 p.m., Angela Smith reported a theft complaint. She advised that sometime between April 22 and the time of the complaint, unknown persons stole her safe, which contained property. A report was completed and an investigation began.