The Fayette County Title Department will be open to the public beginning May 4.

The hours of operation will be 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Although the title department will be open to the public, the Fayette County BMV will not be open until directed to do so by the state.

For the safety of the employees and the public, there will be limited admittance and customers must wear face coverings to enter. If you have any questions, please call 740-335-6041.