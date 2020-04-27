Drivers sustain minor injuries

Responders reported to a traffic accident at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and South Elm Street on Sunday afternoon where minor injuries were sustained and two vehicles disabled.

According to a report from the Washington Court House Police Department, the accident involved a maroon 2011 Nissan Altima, owned by Joy Pence of Greenfield, and a chrome 2016 Toyota Corolla, owned by Gary Blain of Mount Sterling.

Sara Ann Livingston, 29, of Greenfield, was driving the Nissan and attempted to turn left from Columbus Avenue to South Elm Street on a green light, and reportedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic. A head-on collision then occurred with the Toyota, driven by Jessica Blain, 28, of Mount Sterling.

Livingston was transported to Fayette County Memorial Hospital by Fayette County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) while Blain was treated by EMS on scene. A 4-year-old passenger in the Nissan sustained no apparent injuries.

The drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts while the child was secured in the back seat with a forward-facing child-restraint system. The front airbags in both vehicles were deployed while side airbags also deployed in the Toyota.

