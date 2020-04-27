Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Timothy H. Burkhart, Lebanon, Ohio, traffic control device, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Sue E. Steward, Greenfield, Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $150, court costs $175, case was waived by defendant.

Sue E. Steward, Greenfield, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $121, case was waived by defendant.

Todd D. Lawwell, 3061 Ford Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 72/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Todd D. Lawwell, 3061 Ford Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $121, case was waived by defendant.

Miracle D. Thurman, 906 Broadway Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 65/55 speed, fine $30, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Larry W. Watson, 678 Robinson Road Lt. 39, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Cole L. Hilderbrant, Oak Hill, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Travis Knaub, 1556 Dennis Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $273, upon motion of State/City, charge amended from menacing, per agreement, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days jail credit, suspend 2 days jail, defendant is ordered to stay away from Amanda Sebamixtega.

Clarence Sutton, 1066 Spring Lake Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $271, upon motion of State/City, charge amended from inducing panic, costs only, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, 30 days jail suspended if no other similar offenses for 3 years.

Joshua L. Slone, 1099 Bogus Road NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence, fine $150, court costs $258, defendant sentenced to 180 jail, 180 days jail suspended, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed including court batters intervention program.

Alan M. Thompson, Jeffersonville, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $25, court costs $205, upon motion of the State of Ohio (Sheriff), charge amended from possession of drug paraphernalia, defendant fined $25 and court costs.

James W. Whaley, Jamestown, Ohio, OVI/breath/low, case dismissed per plea agreement.

James W. Whaley, Jamestown, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $375, court costs $195, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if defendant has no other similar offenses for 5 years, driver’s intervention program by March 1, 2020, operator’s license suspended for 1 year beginning September 7, 2019, terminate administrative license suspension.

Vivian Piepmeyer, Circleville, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jacob B. Creamer, 6052 Fichthorn Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Bryan L. Clark, Greenfield, Ohio, domestic violence, now comes the State/City and moves this court for an order dismissing, victim wishes for charge to be dismissed. (see e-mail in file). Upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Zachary Tyler Jr., 3117 Ford Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, trafficking drugs, court costs $171, December 17, 2019, defendant with attorney Whitt, State attorney Abbott, defendant waived rights to a preliminary hearing, bond ordered continued at $5,000 cash or surety plus $85 State costs, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Salim M. Hussein, Erie, Pennsylvania, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $155, defendant found guilty, fined $150 and court costs.

Cielimar A. Molino, 2027 Heritage Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Keith E. Kinzer Jr., 751 Gregg Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $277, upon motion of the State/City, charge amended from possession of drug instrument, costs only, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, 30 days jail suspended if no other similar offenses for 5 years.

David Groves, Jeffersonville, Ohio, child endangerment, court costs $195, December 17, 2019, defendant with attorney Arrington and State attorney Abbott, defendant waived right to a preliminary hearing, bond continued at $200,000 cash/surety plus $85 State costs, condition of bond, defendant is to have no contact with children, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

David Groves, Jeffersonville, Ohio, child endangerment, court costs $153, December 17, 2019, defendant with attorney Arrington and State attorney Abbott, defendant waived right to a preliminary hearing, bond continued at $200,000 cash or surety plus $85 State costs, as condition, defendant to have no contact with children, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Misty L. Wheeler, Frankfort, Ohio, physical control, fine $375, court costs $195, upon motion of the State, charge amended from OVI to physical control, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fine $375 and court costs, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offenses for 5 years, driver intervention program by May 1, 2020, terminate judicial suspension.

Misty L. Wheeler, Frankfort, Ohio, failure to control, case dismissed per agreement.