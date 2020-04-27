Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 25

Paul Swearingen, 64, 827 E. Paint St., unlawful restraint, domestic.

Travis Vanderpool, 40, 895 Blackstone St., no operator’s license, improper backing.

Brett M. Snively, 56, 627 Grace St., failure to control, leaving the scene.

Emily M. Everhart, 21, 820 Highland Ave., speed 50/25.

April 24

Donald K. Howland, 35, at large, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scott M. Keneagy, 59, 547 State Route 734 NE, assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Michael D. Brown, 34, 1560 York Road, non-compliance suspension.

Jennifer A. Brown, 34, 678 Robinson Road, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.