Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

April 25

Domestic Violence/Unlawful Restraint: At 10:44 a.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Officers made contact with a woman and her husband, Paul Swearingen. The woman advised that she and Swearingen got into an argument in reference to giving their daughter a substantial amount of money. Swearingen disagreed and pinned the woman down in a chair and forcibly took the money. Swearingen was later arrested and charged.

Theft: At 12:13 p.m., Vincent Stein reported a theft offense. He advised that sometime overnight, unknown persons stole his 1989 Suzuki motorcycle that was parked on the street outside of his residence. A theft report was completed.

Theft: At 10:31 p.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with Ronald Williams, who advised that unknown persons stole a crossbow from his bedroom and that he confronted his son about it. He advised that the only person with access to his bedroom was his adult son, Ronald Williams II, who denied stealing the crossbow. A theft report was completed.

April 24

Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse Instrument/Drug Paraphernalia: At 6:45 a.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to suspicious people sitting in a van outside, possibly using drugs. Officers made contact with Donald Howland, who was advised of the complaint, at which time officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. Howland was arrested and charged with the drug paraphernalia charges, and the suspected narcotics will be sent for testing.

Theft: At 11:10 a.m., Cody Fadely reported a theft complaint. He advised that sometime over the past three days, his camera was stolen from his residence. A theft report was completed.

Assault: At 6:11 p.m., officers responded to Eyman Park in reference to an assault. Officers made contact with Scott Keneagy and a woman, who were the two involved. It was determined that Keneagy assaulted the woman. Keneagy was arrested and charged.