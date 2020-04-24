In-person voting for Tuesday primary limited

The Ohio General Assembly limited in-person voting for the primary election on Tuesday, April 28 due to the current COVID-19 public health emergency.

In-person voting inside the Fayette County Board of Elections (BOE), 135 S. Main St. in Washington C.H., is limited to electors who have not already cast a ballot in this election, who were registered to vote as of Feb. 18, and who are in one of the following two categories:

-Persons who have a disability, and who wish to cast absent voters’ ballots using a DRE voting machine or marking device that is accessible for voters with disabilities, including non-visual accessibility for the blind and visually impaired, in a manner that provides the same opportunity for access and participation, including privacy and independence, as for other voters.

-Persons who are unable to receive mail at the place where the elector resides or at another location.

Those who enter and present themselves to vote in-person at the polling location (BOE) are legally affirming to the elections officials that they fit into one of the above categories of voters and are eligible to vote in-person in Ohio on April 28.

In addition to the two categories of voters described above, if a ballot was properly requested by the April 25 deadline but was not received prior to April 28, the polling location (BOE) may be entered for assistance.

Voters who do not fit into one of the two categories and did not properly request a ballot by the April 25 deadline, by Ohio law, are not permitted to vote in-person on April 28 and are asked not to enter the polling location.

