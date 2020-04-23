Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Jerry D. Trout, 177 Carolyn Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Alex L. Jamison-Smith Jr., Dayton, Ohio, domestic violence, court costs $253, now comes State/City by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter. The victim does not want to pursue charges. Upon motion of State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Yolando Cruz, Columbus, Ohio, trespassing, fine $200, court costs $250, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, 30 days jail suspended if no other similar offenses for 3 years.

Dustin A. Follrod, 678 Robinson Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $165, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offences for 2 years.

Emily R. Hakes, 808 Washington Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal mischief, fine $500, court costs $162, defendant sentenced to 6 months jail.

Caleb T. Ellars, 2983 Bogus Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, turn signals, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Sally D. Gilmore, 858 Kholer Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture/child support suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by March 1, 2020.

Sally D. Gilmore, 858 Kholer Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $150, court costs $101, fine of $150 and costs.

Camerson D. Gibbs, 2535 Good Hope Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Brooke N. Henry, 1578 Flakes Ford Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 65/55 speed, fine $30, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Ralph E. Dunston, London, Ohio, criminal trespassing, court costs $25, now comes the State/City of Washington C.H., by and through counsel and moves the court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter, per victim (see letter) upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Mindy S. Edwards, 640 South Fayette Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, drug paraphernalia, fine $50, court costs $262, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, 30 days jail suspended, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed.

Heather D. Shelpman, 432 Fourth Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence, court costs $25, case dismissed per agreement.

Heather D. Shelpman, 432 Fourth Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, violation of protection order, court costs $301, costs only, defendant sentenced to 180 days jail, 23 days jail credit, suspend balance, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed.

Heather D. Shelpman, 432 Fourth Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug instrument, case dismissed per agreement.

Heather D. Shelpman, 432 Fourth Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Katherine E. Thompson Conley, 1971 Beacon Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, assault, court costs $25, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Katherine E. Thompson Conley, 1971 Beacon Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Katherine E. Thompson Conley, 1971 Beacon Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, child endangerment, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Laryssa J. Groves, Jeffersonville, Ohio, child endangerment, court costs $173, Dec. 10, 2019, defendant with attorney Hapner and State attorney Abbott, defendant waived right to preliminary hearing, bond continued at $200,000 cash/surety bond and state costs, defendant to have no contact with children, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Laryssa J. Groves, Jeffersonville, Ohio, child endangerment, court costs $131, Dec. 10, 2019, defendant with attorney Hapner and State attorney Abbott, defendant waived right to preliminary hearing, bond continued at $200,000 cash/surety bond and state costs, defendant to have no contact with children, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Donna A. Guthrie, 1500 SR 41 SW, Washington C.H., Ohio, physical control, fine $450, court costs $187, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, 10 days jail suspended if no other similar offenses for 5 years, driver intervention program by April 1, 2020, terminate administrative license suspension.

Donna A. Guthrie, 1500 SR 41 SW, Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, case dismissed per agreement.

Donna A. Guthrie, 1500 SR 41 SW, Washington C.H., Ohio, slow speed, case dismissed per agreement.

Mindy S. Edwards, 640 South Fayette Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, physical control, dismissed per agreement, terminate judicial suspension.