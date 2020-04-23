Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 22

Angela D. Haggard, 48, Chillicothe, stop sign violation.

Melissa H. Tackett, 50, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

James E. Riley II, 20, 333 Sixth St., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor), domestic by threats (first-degree misdemeanor), aggravated menacing (fifth-degree felony) (five counts), disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).