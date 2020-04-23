Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

April 22

Theft: At 9:07 a.m., Wendy Young reported a theft offense. She advised that sometime overnight, unknown persons stole items from her yard. A theft report was completed.

Theft: At 10:33 a.m., Patricia Ford reported a theft offense. She advised that sometime overnight, unknown persons stole items from her front porch. A theft report was completed.

Theft: At 6:42 p.m., Christina Breedlove reported a theft offense. She advised that sometime throughout the day or overnight, unknown persons stole items from her front porch. A theft report was completed.

Theft: At 9:26 p.m., Sierra McKnight reported a theft offense. She advised that sometime overnight, unknown persons stole items from the front of her residence. A theft report was completed.

Domestic Violence/Aggravated Menacing/Disorderly Conduct: At 9:26 p.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with James Kemp II, who advised that he was assaulted by his sister, Ashley Penwell, and her son, James Riley II. Riley II also made threats toward officers when he was arrested. Penwell departed prior to the officer’s arrival and was not located. Riley II was charged accordingly, and charged were filed for Penwell.