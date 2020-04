With the nice weather on Wednesday, two locals were found fishing along Paint Creek at Christman Park. Pictured are Elijah Krech (close) and Jay Riley (in the distance).

With the nice weather on Wednesday, two locals were found fishing along Paint Creek at Christman Park. Pictured are Elijah Krech (close) and Jay Riley (in the distance). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/04/web1_IMG_20200422_122701364_HDR.jpg With the nice weather on Wednesday, two locals were found fishing along Paint Creek at Christman Park. Pictured are Elijah Krech (close) and Jay Riley (in the distance). Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo