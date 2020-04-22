The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded April 17

Kourtney Barcus to Edward Joseph, 312 Gregg St., consideration $26,500.

Recorded April 16

Gloria and Howard Runnels to Charles Richard Turner, 107 E Kennedy Ave., consideration $92,000.

JLBishop Llc to Christina and Randal Ellars, 200 Margaret Lane, consideration $267,000.

Matthew Lenigar to Gloria and Howard Runnels, 2275 Robinson Road, consideration $162, 500.

Debra and Paul Graham to Alea and Brandon Shope, 324 N Fayette st., consideration $130,000.

Recorded April 15

Rolfe Rentals Llc to Rocky Glacier Properties Llc, land in Union Township , consideration $500,000.

Recorded April 14

Randy Hansel to Michael and Tamara Lower, 40 S Main St., Jeffersonville, consideration $29,200.