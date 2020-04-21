Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Skylar M. Murphy, Fayetteville, Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $182, court costs only.

Michelle L. Kelley, Dayton, Ohio, receiving stolen property, court costs $25, now comes the State of Ohio and moves the court to dismiss the complaint with prejudice pursuant to a request on behalf of counsel for State of Ohio and for good cause shown, it is an order of this court that the complaint herein be dismissed with prejudice.

Ashton K. Lowe, 1286 Flakes Ford Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of stolen property, court costs $158, upon oral motion by assistant county prosecutor Sean Abbott, this case ordered transferred to the Fayette County Common Please Court for further proceedings, bond set at $1,000 unsecured appearance bond.

Ashley L. Mossbarger, Jeffersonville, Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $172, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and court costs.

Ashley L. Mossbarger, Jeffersonville, Ohio, marijuana drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $138, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and court costs.

Michael O. Aeh, Bainbridge, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Steven D. Adrian Jr., Leesburg, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Randal S. Casteel, Jeffersonville, Ohio, OVI/Alcohol/Drug, fine $450, court costs $160, defendant sentence to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offense for 5 years, driver intervention program by May 1, 2020, operator’s license suspended for 1 year beginning Dec. 4, 2019, privilege ok Dec. 20, 2019.

Randal S. Casteel, Jeffersonville, Ohio, failure to control, fine $150, court costs $121, defendant fined $150 and court costs.

Shawn M. Downey, 914 Pearl Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, court costs $238.50, sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail, probation for 1 year, pay restitution to be determined by probation department.

Dustin Trotter, Xenia, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $193.30, defendant sentenced to 15 days jail, suspend 15 days jail, must stay out of Waffle House in Octa, no similar offense for 5 years.

Dustin Trotter, Xenia, Ohio, disorderly conduct, case ordered dismissed per agreement.

Katherine E. Thompson Conley, 1971 Beacon Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, aggravated burglary, now comes the State of Ohio/City of Washington C.H., by and through counsel and moves the court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter without prejudice, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Joshua A. Vanhoose, 1152 Commons Drive West, Washington C.H., Ohio, non compliance/FRA suspension, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Joshua A. Vanhoose, 1152 Commons Drive West, Washington C.H., Ohio, 57/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $145, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days and no points.

Jonathan Hernandez, Columbus, Ohio, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Brian J. Bell, Waverly, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Melissa L. Bell, Bloomingburg, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Billy J. Vinion, London, Ohio, domestic violence, court costs $243.50, now comes the State of Ohio/City of Washington C.H., by and through counsel and moves the court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter, victim does not wish to pursue charges, costs to defendant, upon motion, the above-captioned matter is dismissed without prejudice, defendant to pay costs.

Clinton D. Jarrell III, New Holland, Ohio, domestic violence, fine $100, court costs $321,30, defendant sentenced to 180 days jail, 79 days jail credit, balance of 101 days suspended, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed.

Clinton D. Jarrell III, New Holland, Ohio, domestic violence, dismissed per agreement.

Clinton D. Jarrell III, New Holland, Ohio, child endangerment, dismissed per agreement.

Learnin J. Noble, 4642 Harmony Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, physical control, fine $450, court costs $192, defendant sentenced to 10 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no similar offenses for 5 years, terminate administrative license suspension.

Roderick Stamper, Frankfort, Ohio, physical control, fine $450, court costs $195, defendant sentenced to 10 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if defendant has no other similar offenses for 5 years, terminate administrative license suspension.

Kayla Perkins, Sabina, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.