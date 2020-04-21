12 COVID-19 cases confirmed in county, 1 probable case

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 12 confirmed cases and one probable case of COVID-19 in Fayette County, according to Fayette County Public Health (FCPH).

No individuals are hospitalized at this time, and five have recovered (please note, the number of confirmed is cumulative, so that number will include recovered cases). There have been no reported deaths from COVID-19 in the county. The age range of cases is 20-65 years old.

According to FCPH, confirmed cases are cases that are confirmed by a laboratory.

Effective April 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) established diagnostic criteria for probable COVID-19 cases. Diagnosing physicians are required to report cases that have been diagnosed with the established criteria to the local health district within 24 hours.

“Recovered” means an individual has been isolated for at least seven days, according to FCPH, fever-free for at least three days, showing no other symptoms, and released from monitoring by FCPH.

According to FCPH, prevention is still the best tool:

“It remains important to follow the stay at home order. Due to the limited availability of testing, many who have symptoms of COVID-19 will be treated but may not be reflected in the number of confirmed or probable cases.”

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, contact your medical provider. If you do not have a medical provider, call the Adena Coronavirus Hotline at 1-740-542-7233 or FCMH Same Day Care Clinic at 740-333-3333. If you need emergency care, dial 911 or go to the emergency department.

In Columbus Tuesday, a federal judge gave Ohio officials an early victory in a lawsuit challenging the shuttering of nonessential employers in response to the pandemic.

The judge rejected a Columbus bridal shop’s bid for a temporary restraining order that would have allowed it to reopen.

While another hearing on the lawsuit is set for May 11, U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley said in his decision Monday that state officials have legitimate reasons for setting the restrictions on businesses.

The bridal shop and its attorneys argue the state should give businesses a way to appeal individual closings. But Marbley said that isn’t practical.

Other coronavirus-related developments in Ohio:

SCHOOL SPORTS

The Ohio High School Athletic Association officially canceled spring sports after Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced that schools statewide will stay closed for the remainder of the academic year while classes continue remotely.

Health and safety remains OHSAA’s top priority as it considers how the pandemic might also impact fall sports, Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said.

___

PRISONS

A former Republican fundraiser convicted in a state investment scandal was released from prison Tuesday after the GOP governor ordered early release for him and some other inmates who are older or have health issues that make them more vulnerable to the virus, The Blade reported.

Former Toledo-area coin dealer Tom Noe, 65, had served nearly 12 years of an 18-year state sentence.

He was freed from Marion Correctional Institution, where about 1,950 of the 2,500 inmates have tested positive for the virus. Noe has not, his attorney told the newspaper.

The Marion prison and the Pickaway Correctional Facility are getting attention as hot spots for coronavirus cases while such facilities around the country struggle to manage amid the pandemic.

___

CASES

More than 13,700 cases of the virus have been reported statewide, including 557 deaths and 2,800 hospitalizations, Ohio officials said Tuesday. DeWine announced the death of a resident of Northwest Ohio Developmental Center in Toledo, the first death in a a state developmental center.

DeWine said Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new version of the testing reagent, a development that will significantly expand Ohio’s ability to test for the coronavirus.

DeWine also announced he had appointed former governors Bob Taft, a Republican, and Dick Celeste, a Democrat, to lead a statewide task force focused on obtaining supplies to ramp up testing further.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

___

CELEBRITIES HELP CHARITY

TV talk show host Jerry Springer, the bands OneRepublic and Train, singer-songwriter Jewel and former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo are among the planned participants in a Wednesday night livestream telethon to benefit United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Donations will fund help for people in 10 counties in southwest Ohio, southeast Indiana and northern Kentucky.

