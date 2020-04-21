County to sell unused land to company

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, a resolution was adopted authorizing a contract with BSTP Midwest LLC for the purchase and sale of county-owned land that is no longer needed for county purposes.

The land is comprised of approximately 1.136 acres and is located on West Lancaster Road NW in Jefferson Township and Jeffersonville. BSTP, which is a limited liability company, submitted an offer to purchase the property “for the purpose of commercial redevelopment and the creation of job opportunities within the county and township,” according to the minutes from the meeting. Following the resolution, a purchase agreement was entered into with BSTP.

In relation to the same land, a second resolution and agreement was entered into with the Community Improvement Corporation of Washington Court House and Fayette County to be the agency handling the sale of the property on behalf of the county.

In other business, Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe was authorized to receive bids on May 11 at 11 a.m. in the commissioners’ office for the Danville Road Bridge Replacement. The engineer’s estimate for the project is $563,129. The project is expected to begin on June 1 and end on Oct. 1.

The addendum of a financial settlement services agreement with GovDeals was authorized for the following: the county pays a 5 percent fee, although not less than $5, and the winning bidder pays a 7.5 percent buyer’s premium via PayPal, credit card or wire transfer and remit via check the proceeds to the county (minus the fee).

GovDeals, according to county commissioner Dan Dean, is a way to sell surplus items no longer used by the county such as old vehicles, old radios, office equipment, etc.

“It’s kind of like an auction site, like eBay is, and there are fees associated with it,” said Dean. “So, if we sell something for $100 dollars, the county would get $95.”

The person buying that $100 item would pay the 7.5 percent fee to the company.

Dean explained GovDeals has been used for a few years now and helps the county to get money back on those items no longer getting any use.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

