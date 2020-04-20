Relay for Life event goes virtual

Although the local physical Relay for Life event was cancelled, there is going to be a 2020 Relay National Facebook Fundraising Challenge.

According to The American Cancer Society website, www.cancer.org, “Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser cancer walk for the American Cancer Society. Relay is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 20 countries who give of their time and effort because they believe it’s time to take action against cancer.”

The national challenge provides a way for the community to participate in the annual fundraiser even with the 22nd local event, originally planned for June 6, no longer occurring.

The national challenge is scheduled for April 22 through April 24. The goal for this challenge is $500,000.

According to the local Relay for Life chairperson, Beth Blair, Fayette County raised approximately $37,000 in 2019 and $44,000 in 2018 for cancer research.

During the national challenge period, all participants will receive double Relay Rewards points for each dollar raised through their Facebook fundraisers connected to their Relay dashboard.

The top 10 individuals who raise the most money via Facebook Fundraising will receive additional Relay Rewards points to redeem as he or she pleases. Those additional points are as follows from first to fifth place — 5,000 points, 4,000 points, 3,000 points, 2,000 points, 1,000 points. Sixth through 10th place will each earn an additional 500 points.

The Relay for Life Facebook Fundraising Challenge leaderboard will be updated on the new ACS Social Fundraising website, www.acssocialfundraising.org/. Challenge fundraising totals and winners will be announced on Saturday, April 25 at 4 p.m. on the Relay USA Virtual Experience.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

