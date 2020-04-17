Family donates to FRHS

Ben North, a board member of the Fayette Regional Humane Society, and his family recently used their stimulus check to donate various animal care supplies to FRHS. Those supplies included 600 pounds of scoopable cat litter, 25 cases of canned cat food, and several large bags of both cat and dog food.

