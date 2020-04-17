YMCA updates the community on relief efforts

The Fayette County Family YMCA recently released a statement to the community concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The YMCA board of directors and staff wish to thank the community for their support and commitment to the Y,” the statement said. “We greatly appreciate all that has been done for the Y in helping us address community needs and provide youth development and healthy living programs to those who need us most – this is our Y’s social responsibility. The Fayette County Family YMCA has served children, families, and individuals for 20 years, including over 12 years in the facility on Civic Drive. From preventing summer learning loss children; to helping those with health issues regain their strength and stamina; or from ensuring that families have positive spaces to play together; to teaching kids to be safe around water and build their swimming skills – the Y has been a cornerstone for Fayette County. When the ‘Shelter in Place’ order was announced and all non-essential services were required to cease, the YMCA health and wellness center and child care program were closed to normal operations. Youth programming and after school care were also paused.”

The statement also noted an important call sign the YMCA has used during this time, “#StayWithUs.”

“You have probably seen our messaging requesting members to stay with us during this difficult time and to maintain their memberships,” the statement said. “This will allow us to maintain the financial resources needed to focus our time, people, and energies to where our community needs it most. Because our Y is recognized as one of the strongest community service organizations in the area, essential businesses and healthcare providers called upon us to be a partner in the response to COVID-19.”

Another important effort of the YMCA during the pandemic is its efforts to work with hospitals, medical providers, first responders, and local businesses to re-purpose staff and facilities to provide emergency care for the children of medical providers and first responders. Starting on March 28, the YMCA Kid’s World of Learning became a Critical Care Child Care Center for essential worker’s children with 41 children currently being served in this capacity. The center is following strict guidelines in accordance with the Center For Disease Control.

“The YMCA has agreed to serve as a place of rest and revitalization for healthcare workers,” the statement said. “This agreement is in anticipation of extended working hours. The YMCA and FCMH have had conversations for setting up sleeping arrangements and use of the showers.”

Additionally — even though YMCA facilities may be closed at this time — they are providing resources for the community to, “maintain a healthy lifestyle.” Through their various social media platforms and e-mail the YMCA has shared free access to YMCA360.org and Virtuagym. YMCA360 has a catalog of on-demand fitness videos; including yoga, bootcamp, tai chi, active older adults, kids fitness, cycle and more.

Virtuagym is the YMCA mobile app that has workouts for all levels that can be done at home as well as numerous challenges to help keep you motivated. The local YMCA is also working closely with the Ohio Alliance of YMCA’s, YMCA of the USA, and board of directors to share knowledge and utilize various tools at it’s disposal.

“We hope you agree that the work our Y is tackling is immensely important for our pathway back to normalcy,” the YMCA statement said. “But, we can’t do it alone, we need you beside us. Please consider making a gift to the Fayette County Family YMCA to help ensure we have the resources necessary to deliver these critically needed services to our communities, neighbors, and life-saving healthcare providers.”

For further information check their website faycoymca.org or contact YMCA CEO, Doug Saunders, at dsaunders@faycoymca.org. Follow the Fayette County Family YMCA Facebook page for updates and resources to use during this time.

The information in this article was provided by the Fayette County Family YMCA.

