Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Shelby N. Burns, Leesburg, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tawny R. Copas, 624 East Market Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Herman Perkins, 643 West Oakland Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Daniel R. Smith, Wilmington, Ohio, no brake lights, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

David A. Hostutler, Bentleyville, Pennsylvania, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Danielle A. Dudley, Pensacola, Florida, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Shiva C. Sampathi, Sunnyvale, California, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Randall A. Vayo, Cincinnati, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jingnan Li, Columbus, Ohio, 113/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher E. Bialka, Mason, Ohio, tinted windows, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Edward G. Wetzel III, Presto, Pennsylvania, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Richard C. Glasser, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Caleb D. Noble, 1410 Reservoir Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Benjamin G. Smith, 4980 SR 41 NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Michael L. Metzler, Circleville, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jason A. Beswick, Delaware, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Ericka S. Owens, Corbin, Kentucky, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Nathaniel Colegrove, Bristol, Connecticut, traffic control device, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

James A. Bryant, Bloomingburg, Ohio, criminal mischief, dismissed per agreement.

James A. Bryant, Bloomingburg, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $222, defendant fined $100 and court costs.

Shawn M. Pigot, 1400 Grace Street, Apartment N, Washington C.H., Ohio, resisting arrest, court costs $164, defendant pled guilty, defendant assessed court costs only, sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail suspended if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Shawn M. Pigot, 1400 Grace Street, Apartment N, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $185, costs only, sentenced to 30 days jail, 30 days jail suspended, probation for 1 year, complete counseling as directed.

Shawn M. Pigot, 1400 Grace Street, Apartment N. Washington C.H. Ohio, misuse of 911, court costs $130, costs only, sentenced to 30 days jail, 27 days jail suspended, credit for 3 days if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Jason R. Love, Hillsboro, Ohio, physical control, court costs $185, State/City moves court for an order to dismiss the above matter, defendant was parked at back of Love’s Truck Stop asleep, no bad driving, completed PHP program (see letter) defendant to pay court costs, upon motion, the above matter dismissed with prejudice upon court costs paid, enforced by court power of contempt.

Jason R. Love, Hillsboro, Ohio, physical control, case dismissed per agreement.

Marvin W. Jones Jr., Greenfield, Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture/child support suspension, fine $25, court costs $165, $25 fine and costs.

Kristen D. Green, Hillsboro, Ohio, 59/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $165, upon motion of the State of Ohio (Sheriff) charge amended from 68/55 speed, fine $100 and court costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 60 days, no points.

Richard A. Johnson, 1305 Miami Trace Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence, court costs $245, now comes State/City by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter upon court costs being paid, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice and upon court costs being paid.

Richard A. Johnson, 1305 Miami Trace Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, unlawful restraint, court costs $176, now comes State/City by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter upon court costs being paid, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice and court costs being paid.

Ashton K. Lowe, 1286 Flakes Ford Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, burglary, court costs $185, Dec. 2, 2019, defendant represented by Attorney Arrington, State Attorney Abbott, defendant waived right to preliminary hearing, bond continued at $75,000 cash or surety, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.