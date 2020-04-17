WCH woman arrested for felonious assault

A Washington C.H. woman is being held in the Fayette County Jail after she allegedly struck a person in the mouth with a metal pipe, causing serious injuries.

Alesha D. Bennett, 34, is charged with second-degree felonious assault and is being held on a $2,500 bond.

Just after 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, Washington C.H. Police Department officers were dispatched to an East Paint Street residence on a report of an assault. Officers made contact with the reported victim and a witness, identified as James Green, according to reports. Both individuals told police that Bennett struck the victim in the face with a metal pipe and then ran from the area.

Bennett was located by an officer in the back yard of another East Paint Street residence and was arrested.

The victim said that she had transported Green to a Rawling Street residence to gather his belongings. While she was waiting in the alley for Green to get his belongings, she said Bennett came from an unknown location and struck her with the pipe. According to reports, Green arrived and pulled Bennett away from the victim.

The victim reportedly took the metal pipe and placed it inside her vehicle so that no one could hide it. She and Green then went back to their residence and called police.

Photographs were taken of the victim’s injuries and the metal pipe, which was collected for evidence.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Bennett https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/04/web1_MUGSHOTS_34843547.jpg Bennett