Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

April 15

Motor Vehicle Theft: At 7:06 a.m., Rick Seyfang reported a theft complaint. He advised that sometime over the past few days, an unknown person stole his vehicle that was parked beside his business. A report was completed and an investigation began.

Theft: At 11:36 p.m., Cindy Leasure reported a theft complaint. She advised that a possible suspect stole her cell phone while visiting her residence. A theft report was completed.