Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 17

Zachary P. Dickens, 32, Mt. Sterling, disorderly, criminal trespass, violating health department order.

Richard A. Smith, 57, at large, receiving stolen property (fifth-degree felony), theft summons.

Chelsea S.E. Copas, 22, 1103 Willard St., domestic.

Caleb J. Caplinger, 23, 1103 Willard St., domestic.

April 16

James Hysell, 52, Bainbridge, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Tabitha Moore, 28, 632 1/2 S. Fayette St., child endangering (five counts).

Jordan T. Adams, 34, 632 1/2 S. Fayette St., child endangering (two counts), bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Mark N. Ingles, 28, Sabina, bench warrant – failure to appear, criminal damaging.