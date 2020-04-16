County fair still on schedule

Although all 4-H activities, club meetings, events and programs are to be cancelled or held virtually through at least July 6, the Fayette County Ag Society and the Jr. Fair are currently still planning to hold the 2020 Fayette County Fair.

According to information from the local Ohio State University Extension office, the fair will be held unless instructed otherwise by the governor. Fair week is July 20-25.

Fair entries are being accepted through June 12 with late entries being June 19 for a $25 fee. Animal entries should be registered through www.fairentry.com/GlobalSignIn. The log-in credentials are the same as 4-HOnline.

Those who need assistance with animal entries can obtain it during Rabbit Tattooing or on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fayette County Mahan Building.

A virtual Quality Assurance (QA) will be hosted. Invitations will be sent to those who still need certification once information is collected from completed YQCA.

YQCA is a viable online QA option for those aged 8-18 years. There is a $12 fee associated with the course (at cost of the family) although there is a discount ongoing for April. Information on this discount, as well as other information related to QA, can be found at www.fayette.osu.edu/program-areas/4-h-youth-development/4-h-families/quality-assurance-qa.

Those who have completed YQCA in order to meet the QA requirements for 2020 are asked to fill out a form showing it has been completed, www.forms.gle/Cw32Wjh7pssDHreq7.

Those exhibiting Swine at the OSF must have a parent or guardian that is PQA certified. The PQA certification number will be required at the time entries are filed out. Those who would like to sign-up for online certification can email Ken Ford at ford.70@osu.edu or Elizabeth Share at share.8@osu.edu so a link for the course can be sent.

Although camp has been cancelled, there will be information on “Camping in Quarantine” coming to 4-H families and advisors soon from camp counselors.

Resources and tools to assist with conducting virtual meetings can be found at www.ohio4h.org/volunteers/volunteers/club-leaders.

The Jr Fair calendar, courtesy of Lisa Peterson, can be found at www.drive.google.com/file/d/1UgUW1I6aNVgggXph0Dri2Xj-NfDTzB89/view.

Jr. Fair sections of the fair book can be found on the fair website, www.fayettecofairoh.com/.

All information in this article came from the Ohio State University Extension office.

Due dates are as follows:

May 15

Hog Notch cards, Horse ID sheets, housing/ boarding form, lease agreement, safety form and permission to participate (horse activities). These documents can be mailed to the Fayette County Fair Office or placed in the drop-box, 213 Fair View Ave. in Washington C.H.

June 3

Market chicken hatch date.

June 5

Rabbit tattoo, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.

June 6

Feeder calf tag-in, goat tag-in and lamb tag-in can all be turned in 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fairgrounds. There will be no rate of gain this year although ownership is still May 1.

June 12 (late entries June 19)

Fair entries due.

Instructions and other useful links can be accessed at www.fayette.osu.edu/program-areas/4-h-youth-development/helpful-websites.

