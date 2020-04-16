All-N-One holds first Zoom meeting

The first All-N-One 4-H Zoom meeting was held on April 14 at 7 p.m.

Advisor Nicol Reiterman called the meeting to order. President Hidy Kirkpatrick led the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge. Roll call was done by stating favorite pet’s name. Treasurer Logan Payton reminded everybody to pay their activity fees and project book fees, and turn in Rooster’s card money to Molly Mickle as soon as possible.

Demonstrations were given by Hidy and Cali Kirkpatrick on “How to Properly Wash Your Hands,” as well as advisor Beth Gerber on “How to Take Off Gloves.”

All 4-H activities, meetings, events and programs must be held virtually or cancelled until July 6.

The Zoom meeting will count as a regular meeting. There will be no 4-H Camp this year. As of right now, the fair is still a go, but it may be a little different than in the past years. Those who are taking a livestock project and are not financially able to purchase one because of Covid-19, have until April 30 to change projects.

Misc. and officer’s judging is still a go – more information to follow. Skillathon is still a go. More information to follow.

Group activity was discussed – Madison Johnson and Lorelei King are going to create a scavenger hunt which will try to be done using Google Slides. More details to follow next week.

Please be sure to read all e-mails from advisors, as they will have information about upcoming events and activities. Remember things are changing daily and weekly so please be patient in these difficult times.

Demonstrations for the next meeting: Lorelei and Lucas King, Calleigh Wead, Taylor and Logan Payton, and Westin Dawes.

Molly Mickle has project books, please contact her for a good day and time to pick them up.

The club will be working with Lydia and Extension Office on entries for the State Fair Horse Show.

Next Zoom meeting will be held on May 5 at 7 p.m.

Logan Payton proposed to adjourn the meeting and Leah Marine seconded the motion. Motion was passed.