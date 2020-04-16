Genealogical Society provides updates

The month of May is the time of the year the Fayette County Genealogical Society celebrates the heritage of Fayette County families with its Annual Lineage Dinner.

At this dinner, individuals are recognized who have been invited and encouraged to be inducted into one or more of the Society’s three Lineage Societies. Those societies include the First Families of Fayette County open to anyone proving an ancestor(s) residing in Fayette County by Dec. 31, 1820, and the Century Families of Fayette County open to anyone proving an ancestor(s) residing in Fayette County by Dec. 31, 1916. The third society is the Civil War Families of Fayette County. This society is open to anyone who proves an ancestor(s) who served in the Civil War anytime between April 12, 1861 and April 18, 1865, either Union or Confederate and who either lived in Fayette County or served out of Fayette County.

Conditions permitting, the dinner this year will be held Monday, May 18. Details will be announced no later than Monday, May 4. If conditions of the present pandemic do not permit the dinner to take place in May it will be rescheduled for a later date. If any member or individuals are close to completing their lineage forms or had difficulty getting them to the Society under the present unusual conditions, please contact the Lineage Chair Cathy Massie White at 740-333-7227 or ReunionMassie@yahoo.com.

The Society is available to members or individuals needing assistance with research with their family trees or for help in finding information about an ancestor. Please contact our Research Chair Peggy Lester at 740-495-5720 or peggylester@att.net. While we are all under a stay at home requirement, this is an excellent time to work on family research and the Society would be more than happy to assist you.

There will be no meeting of the Society on Monday, April 20, but members still needing to pay dues, and individuals wishing to join the Society, may send their dues to the Fayette County Genealogical Society at P.O. Box 342, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160. Dues are $10 for individuals or families per year or lifetime memberships can be purchased for $100.

Anyone wanting more information about the Society or membership can contact Cathy Massie White as listed in this article. The Fayette County Genealogical Society hopes everyone stays safe and healthy during this unprecedented time.

First Families, Century Families, and Civil War Families inductees for May 2019, left to right are Maybelle Jones, Ken Arnold, Clarabelle Jones Yelletts with FCGS President Sue Gilmore. Kitturah Westenhouser was inducted into Civil War Families of Fayette County in May 2017. Right to left are Lineage Chair Cathy Massie White and Kitturah. More inductees for May 2017 are First Families, Century Families, and Civil War Families of Fayette County inductees, left to right are Chad White, Heather White, Lineage Committee Member Peggy Lester, Cathy Massie White, Rena Beth Higman and Sue Gilmore. First Families of Fayette County inductees of May 2018 are Cindy Brady and Gary Mickle.