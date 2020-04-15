Commissioners enter into two agreements

Two agreements were recently authorized at a Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting.

One of those agreements allows the rental of a tractor, which is to be used at the Fayette County Airport. The agreement, and therefore the tractor, is with Mayer Farm Equipment LLC.

The second agreement is for the purchase of a John Deere mower from Ag-Pro Companies. This mower is also to be used at the Fayette County Airport as well as the Fayette County Farm.

In other business, Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe was authorized to receive bids on May 4 at 11 a.m. in the commissioners’ office for the Fayette County Pavement Marking Project. The engineer’s estimate for the project is $711,921.50. The expected start date of the project is Aug. 24 and the completion date Sept. 21.

A contract was entered into with Fillmore Construction out of Leesburg. The contract is for phase one of the Bluegrass Boulevard Road Construction Project.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

