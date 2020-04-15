Bolender, Thacker announce engagement

Brandon Bolender and Megan Thacker together with their parents recently announced their engagement. Bolender is employed with Atkins Brothers Construction in Dayton and Thacker is employed as Activities Director at Carriage Court of Washington Court House. They currently reside in Washington Court House. An October wedding is being planned at The Highland House.

Brandon Bolender and Megan Thacker together with their parents recently announced their engagement. Bolender is employed with Atkins Brothers Construction in Dayton and Thacker is employed as Activities Director at Carriage Court of Washington Court House. They currently reside in Washington Court House. An October wedding is being planned at The Highland House. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/04/web1_image0.jpeg Brandon Bolender and Megan Thacker together with their parents recently announced their engagement. Bolender is employed with Atkins Brothers Construction in Dayton and Thacker is employed as Activities Director at Carriage Court of Washington Court House. They currently reside in Washington Court House. An October wedding is being planned at The Highland House. Courtesy photo