Miami Trace to donate headbands during pandemic

With COVID-19 continuing to plague communities around the globe, the Miami Trace Local School District looked to ease some of the stress locally, specifically through the donation of headbands.

During a press conference held the first week of April, the CDC advised that people wear face masks. Immediately, there became a need that Miami Trace staff members jumped on. Kayla Dettwiller, digital art design instructor, and Amy Gustin, instructional technology director, put their heads together and started the process.

“When Miami Trace was completing the visioning process for the recently opened high school, curriculum progression was a priority,” Miami Trace Assistant Superintendent Kim Pittser said. “Within the planning stage came two new programs: Video Broadcasting and Digital Art. Who would have imagined that the planning that took place back in 2016-17 to initiate these programs would play a part in a world-wide pandemic today?”

Using 3-D printers, Miami Trace staff members went to work creating the headbands that will be donated. Unfortunately, time is the challenge in productivity and it takes approximately nine hours to create four headbands. The headband will need to have something to keep it tied to the user’s head, but will be able to fit a variety of sizes.

The plan for Miami Trace currently is to make weekly donations to Southern Ohio Makers Against COVID Coalition (SOMACC) — which will provide the plastic sheeting used as the face shield with the headbands and does pick-ups on Wednesdays — and this week, the Panthers will be sending their first round of headbands.

“With us having the 3-D printer we have the capability to print out the actual headband,” Dettwiller said on Monday. “In fact, I dropped some of them off at the school (Monday) for our workers to use for food prep. They can use those to help with any threat. This can be used on top of a mask so it protects your eyes and rest of your face as well. With those 16 being used at the school, we will have between 42 and 52 to donate on Wednesday this week.”

“While there may be a debate on the worth in wearing face masks, MT will continue doing its part in helping all communities during this challenging time,” Pittser said.

The information in this article was provided by Mrs. Kayla Dettwiller, Digital Art Design Instructor and Kim Pittser Miami Trace Assistant Superintendent.

Reach Martin Graham on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

Miami Trace Local Schools began to 3-D print headbands for face masks this week to donate and help during the COVID-19 pandemic. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/04/web1_Face-masks-1.jpg Miami Trace Local Schools began to 3-D print headbands for face masks this week to donate and help during the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy photo