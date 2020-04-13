FCS still educating during pandemic

Fayette Christian School Principal Larry Fitch updated the community recently on the efforts the school is taking during the COVID-19 mandatory shut-down.

“During this time of school closure, Fayette Christian School has continued, as much as possible, to provide its students with their normal classroom instruction,” Fitch said in an email on Friday. “We have been accomplishing that by sending home packets every two weeks and by conducting online sessions. The publisher of our curriculum — BJU Press — has made available to the schools it serves all video classes that they offer for their home school division. This covers kindergarten through 12th grade, and gives our students lesson-by-lesson instruction to further enhance our teachers’ efforts. Our teachers make themselves easily available to the students via various digital means, including phone calls, texts, email, and messaging.”

In addition to the efforts to continue education, on Wednesdays, Fayette Bible Church Pastor Tony Garren has been recording a weekly chapel time which they can access on Facebook or You Tube for the students. He has also begun a daily devotional entitled, “Proverbs for Our Students,” in which he shares a principle from the book of Proverbs.

“One of the unexpected benefits of teaching remotely is that teachers have had more one-on-one interaction with their students,” Fitch said. “It has been very encouraging to see how our parents, teachers, and students have risen to the occasion of this challenging time.”

