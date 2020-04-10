Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

James A. Kilcullen, San Mateo, California, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amy Fulton, Worthington, Ohio, invalid tag, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Daryl R. Wines, Henrietta, Texas, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Kristi L. Barnyk, Harmony, Pennsylvania, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James R. Treadway II, Leesburg, Ohio, 59/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $150, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days, charge amended from 70/55 to 59/55.

Tracie R. Emerson, Windsor, Kentucky, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $145, charge amended from speed to unsafe vehicle, no points, defendant pled guilty, to pay within 30 days, defendant has provided proof of insurance and financial responsibility.

David B. Walden, 514 East Paint Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 84/55 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dalton J. Brown, Chillicothe, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Bradley J. List, Centerville, Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mark E. Hamilton, Jeffersonville, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Sabra D. Haynes, 711 Washington Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael D. Friend, New Albany, Ohio, 80/70 speed, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Stephen J. Holman, Somerville, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Skyler M. Kenney, Florence, Kentucky, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

William J. Perkins, Maineville, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dasia A. Stewart, North Canton, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Terra M. Freese, 507 Campbell Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 77/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tiffani Simon, 422 North Fayette Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Gillaume Hangi, Lexington, Kentucky, 105/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James A. McCarty, Lynchburg, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Morris H. Kanneh, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brittany H. Roberts, Alexandria, Kentucky, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert Allen IV, Columbus, Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Grigore F. Beldean, Lucasville, Ohio, 74/70 speed, fined $150, court costs $145, state amended charge from 94/70 speed, no points shall be assessed, fine and costs shall be paid within 30 days.

Jason C. Bond, Hilliard, Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Marteena L. Christen, Wilmington, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James C. Adkins, Vinton, Ohio, permit violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Larry L. Lyons, 804 Dayton Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

John W. Mason, Hilliard, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Donathan S. McIntosh, Winchester, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Anthony L. Johnson, Mansfield, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jack N. Riehl, Westerville, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Anthony M. Fall, Wilmington, Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lindsey M. McQuithy, Lewis Center, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alexander M. Gramke, Cincinnati, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James Johnson, Cincinnati, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christine E. Ortman, Midland, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Abdirizak M. Abdinoor, South Burlington, Vermont, child restraint, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Andrea D. McInnis, Nashville, Tennessee, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Erick Acosta Juarez, Columbus, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert P. Tagg, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, 74/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, charge amended from 95/55 to 74/55, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days, no points.