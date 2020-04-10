Safely celebrating Easter

As Easter Sunday approaches, the community is attempting to celebrate in a few different ways due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of these ways is a recent movement to draw or color large Easter eggs and then hang them in windows that can be seen from the street. By doing this, several people can participate from in-home while kids can count the eggs as they get fresh air and exercise with family.

At Wednesday’s Washington Court House City Council meeting, City Manager Joe Denen spoke about the uniqueness of Easter this year and encouraged the community to continue to practice social distancing.

“We have all enjoyed the spring weather. Hopefully, we have enjoyed the outdoors while remembering to observe our current need to remain distant from each other,” said Denen. “Spring is an inspiration for our current situation. After winter, the natural world of green returns to us. Imagine that you were not familiar with the change of season. Think how difficult it would be deep in the cold, short days of winter to realize the relative warmth and comfort of spring was just around the corner. Hopefully, you read this (speech) or hear (this speech) before the 40-degree forecast coming up.”

“The temporary closure of many businesses and separation from people dear to us challenges our resolve. Easter is of spiritual importance for many and a time of family for nearly all of us,” explained Denen. “(It) will test our character. If we throw aside caution and gather to celebrate Easter, we will compromise our safety and threaten our community’s health.”

One option shared with the Record-Herald for spiritually celebrating Easter, according to Renew Church Lead Pastor Logan Hackworth, is to attend a Renew Church drive-in service on Easter Sunday. The service will be held in the parking lot of Family Farm and Home, 2100 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H., at 10:30 a.m.

“We will be using a flatbed trailer along with short range FM transmitters to allow attendees to listen from their car radios while still maintaining social distancing,” explained Hackworth.

Speakers will also be present at the service and lyrics will be placed on the church website before the service, www.renewchurch.org/.

According to Trevor Patton, the Washington Court House City Schools director of marketing and communication, “Our second grade teachers teamed up with the Easter Bunny to ‘egg’ each of their Little Lions, delivering the eggs to each of their own students over the past two days.”

Patton explained that the goodies the teachers gave to their second grade students included a mystery egg hunt, which featured many different puzzles that needed solved in order to “crack the code.”

“Each egg had a math problem, grammar puzzle, or some other educational riddle to solve, providing an answer that helped complete the main mystery,” explained Patton. “Some of the eggs also included a sweet treat for the students to enjoy while working on this project.”

The short poem that needed completed (the code) read: I hope this was fun. / I really, really do, / I just wanted to say that… / I MISS YOU.

According to Patton, it was the “I MISS YOU” line that was the secret message from the teachers to their students.

A post shared on the Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) Facebook page explained, “Great news — the Easter Bunny has been declared essential! FCPH is happy to announce that he will be doing his part to flatten the curve.”

According to the post, Deputy Health Commissioner Leigh Cannon said, “Actually, the Easter Bunny is a great example of social distancing, and how to provide for and bring joy to family, friends and neighbors while limiting exposure. He completes his job of hiding eggs, but he does not stay long, and he never makes contact when he visits. This is exactly what we have been asking everyone to do. If you deliver groceries or supplies to others, be like the Easter Bunny and leave the goodies but keep your distance.”

The post further explained that Cannon added, “I wish all of the children and families in the community a safe and happy holiday! Stay safe, be kind to one another and look out for one another.”

Those who are safely celebrating Easter, whether by walking to count eggs, going to a drive-in service, or simply celebrating at home, are welcome and encouraged to submit photos to the Record-Herald by emailing Jennifer Woods at jwoods@aimmediamidwest.com. Woods can also be reached at 740-313-0355.

