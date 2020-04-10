Posted on by

FCS releases third quarter honor roll

Submitted article

Fayette Christian School recently released the third quarter honor roll:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:

Principal’s Honor Roll (All As):

First grade: Urijah Arrington, Jaxson Butcher, Paisley Evans, Benjamin Patton and Bailey Zimmerman.

Second grade: Harper Beverly, JaneEllen Coole, Claire Day, Leah Day, Sadie Elder, Grace Hook, Havyn Hughes, Shelby Nolt, Victoria Patton and Morgan Stollings.

Third grade: Jonah Burns, Chloe Russell and Colt Whitaker.

Fifth grade: Zaylee Arrington, Casey Bumpus, Shelby Bumpus, Elyse Day and Victoria Peterson.

Sixth grade: Jacob Crichton, Luisa Epifano and Keziah Knepp.

Regular Honor Roll (All As & Bs):

First grade: Silas Allen, Sadie Halliday and Isaiah Symons.

Third grade: Micah Coole, Mirabelle Johnson, Noah Massie and Andrew Peterson.

Fourth grade: Brady Johnson, Oliver Johnson, Jesslynn Munson, Corbyn Nolt and Ryleigh Russell.

Fifth grade: McKenna Baldwin and Luke Granger.

Sixth grade: Aaron Barker, Katelyn Bock, Scarlett Cockerill, Gabby Gibbs and Macy Willis.

HIGH SCHOOL:

Principal’s Honor Roll (All As):

Seventh grade: Seth Thompson

Eighth grade: Allison Barker, Brady Bumpus and Alex Mitchell.

Ninth grade: Nathaniel Crichton, Hannah Fuller, Letisha Knepp, Ryleigh Tooill and Luke Wright.

Tenth grade: Emily Barker, Makenna Granger and Megan Sheeter

Eleventh grade: Kirsten Havens, Cherokee Lofino and Lilly Russi.

Twelfth grade: Nicholas Epifano, Lane Hufford, Grace Sheeter and Christopher Tooill.

Regular Honor Roll (All As & Bs):

Seventh grade: Gannen McDaniel and Emily Stollings.

Eighth grade: Gage McDaniel.

Ninth grade: Drew Pontious.

Tenth Grade: Katelynn Crichton.

Eleventh grade: Stephanie Stollings.

Twelfth grade: Macy Gruber and Nicholas Speakman.

