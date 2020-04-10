FCS releases third quarter honor roll

Fayette Christian School recently released the third quarter honor roll:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:
Principal’s Honor Roll (All As):
First grade: Urijah Arrington, Jaxson Butcher, Paisley Evans, Benjamin Patton and Bailey Zimmerman.
Second grade: Harper Beverly, JaneEllen Coole, Claire Day, Leah Day, Sadie Elder, Grace Hook, Havyn Hughes, Shelby Nolt, Victoria Patton and Morgan Stollings.
Third grade: Jonah Burns, Chloe Russell and Colt Whitaker.
Fifth grade: Zaylee Arrington, Casey Bumpus, Shelby Bumpus, Elyse Day and Victoria Peterson.
Sixth grade: Jacob Crichton, Luisa Epifano and Keziah Knepp.
Regular Honor Roll (All As & Bs):
First grade: Silas Allen, Sadie Halliday and Isaiah Symons.
Third grade: Micah Coole, Mirabelle Johnson, Noah Massie and Andrew Peterson.
Fourth grade: Brady Johnson, Oliver Johnson, Jesslynn Munson, Corbyn Nolt and Ryleigh Russell.
Fifth grade: McKenna Baldwin and Luke Granger.
Sixth grade: Aaron Barker, Katelyn Bock, Scarlett Cockerill, Gabby Gibbs and Macy Willis.
HIGH SCHOOL:
Principal’s Honor Roll (All As):
Seventh grade: Seth Thompson
Eighth grade: Allison Barker, Brady Bumpus and Alex Mitchell.
Ninth grade: Nathaniel Crichton, Hannah Fuller, Letisha Knepp, Ryleigh Tooill and Luke Wright.
Tenth grade: Emily Barker, Makenna Granger and Megan Sheeter
Eleventh grade: Kirsten Havens, Cherokee Lofino and Lilly Russi.
Twelfth grade: Nicholas Epifano, Lane Hufford, Grace Sheeter and Christopher Tooill.
Regular Honor Roll (All As & Bs):
Seventh grade: Gannen McDaniel and Emily Stollings.
Eighth grade: Gage McDaniel.
Ninth grade: Drew Pontious.
Tenth Grade: Katelynn Crichton.
Eleventh grade: Stephanie Stollings.
Twelfth grade: Macy Gruber and Nicholas Speakman.