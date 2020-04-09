Denen reminds city of tax deadline extension

At Wednesday’s Washington Court House City Council meeting, City Manager Joe Denen reminded residents that the local city income tax deadline has been extended.

The local tax deadline is now July 15. Those with questions pertaining to completing the local tax return can call 740-636-2342 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Once the return is complete, it can be placed in the night drop box at the city building located at 105 N. Main St., according to Denen.

Denen also reminded people that city water bills can be paid online at www.cityofwch.com/137/Online-Payments, by phone with a staff member at 740-636-2344, by mail to 105 N. Main St., or by utilizing the night drop box.

Denen requested that everyone remember to wear face masks in public places, such as grocery stores.

Several entities and individuals were thanked by both Denen and council members for various reasons, such as assisting the community, helping small businesses, helping with healthcare, etc.

Three ordinances were placed on third reading and were then adopted during the meeting.

Ordinances and resolutions are two different types of legislation that council addresses. The first time legislation is seen and approved by council it is placed on a first reading, the second time on a second reading and the third time on a third reading. Adoption of new legislation can occur once ordinances are placed on the third reading and resolutions are placed on the second reading.

The three ordinances that were adopted allow Denen or his designee to abate public nuisances at 1227 Willard St., 313 Willard St. and 403 E. Elm St.

As previously reported, a nuisance is caused within a city if a property is dangerous, in a state of disrepair, is uninhabitable, decreases local property value or decreases the enjoyment of the lives of surrounding neighbors. An abatement of nuisance is a way for the city to handle the situation while charging the owner of the property.

One resolution was adopted while another resolution was placed on first reading.

The adopted resolution allows Denen to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for the purchase of bulk highway rock salt. In previous council meetings, Denen explained that by buying the salt in bulk supply with ODOT, the city is able to save money on salt supply.

The new resolution, if passed, would authorize Denen to continue with a cooperative agreement held with the director of transportation of the state for the Temple Street bridge project.

Washington Court House City Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 7:30 p.m. They are located in the second floor council chambers of the City Administration Building, 105 N. Main Street. Meetings will be streamed live on the YouTube channel “City of Washington Court House, Ohio” at www.youtube.com/channel/UCRwMxUBn8XIQTjnSvFaGDgA.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-463-1225 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

