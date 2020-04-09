Three charged this week in violent crime allegations

Three incidents of alleged violent crimes were reported to police in the City of Washington C.H. this week.

On Sunday just after 1 p.m., Washington Police Department officers responded to a residence at 734 E. Market St. on a report of a disturbance. Once they arrived, contact was made with a man who claimed he was assaulted by Travis D. Jones, 42, of 1078 Lewis St.

The reported victim told police that he had witnessed a disturbance at the next door neighbor’s home and that he called 911. Jones allegedly came out of the residence asking who had called the police. The victim advised that Jones threw a speaker that hit him in the back.

According to reports, Jones allegedly came onto the man’s front porch, grabbed him by the shirt and punched him in the face. Police noted that the victim had redness on his left cheek. Jones then reportedly departed the area on foot westbound on Market Street and then northbound on Delaware Street.

Officers located Jones in the 600 block of East Market Street, at which time he fled on foot. Following a brief foot pursuit, Jones complied with orders and was arrested without further incident.

A police investigation discovered that Jones had been in a family dispute concerning the potential sale of a motorcycle. While officers transported him to the Fayette County Jail, Jones allegedly said he would kill a family member and her children if she sold the motorcycle.

Jones was charged with assault, aggravated menacing, obstructing, and violating the health department order to stay at home. He is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $4,500 bond.

On Monday at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence on East Paint Street on a domestic violence complaint. Contact was made with a woman who claimed she was assaulted by Derrick A. Burbridge, 28, of 402 Clyburn Ave. NE.

The reported victim said that on Sunday, she and Burbridge were involved in an argument and that they finally just stopped talking. She said this made him more angry and that he punched the bathroom door twice, causing damage to it. She said that while she was trying to sleep, he threw water all over her and threw random objects at her.

Then on Monday, she said she noticed that Burbridge was falling asleep while he was trying to change their son’s diaper. The woman told police that she tried to take their son away from him, but that this made him angry and he started throwing things at her again and calling her names.

According to reports, the woman then told Burbridge she was going to pursue a protection order. She reportedly tried to leave and he allegedly put his arms around her chest and neck and tried to choke her.

The victim’s daughter told officers that Burbridge choked her mommy, reports said. The woman said she was finally able to take her son, but as she was walking out the front door with her son Burbridge allegedly punched her in the back of the head.

Police said they observed minor red marks on her neck and chest. She requested a temporary protection order.

Burbridge was taken into custody without incident and was charged with domestic violence. He was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Finally on Tuesday at 1:49 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Rawlings Street in reference to a disturbance between a woman and James V. Green, 41. The reported victim claimed that Green, her live-in boyfriend, struck her in the face.

According to reports, police noted there was slight redness to the right side of the victim’s face, but she said she didn’t want her photo taken. Green was charged with domestic violence and was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he’s being held on a $1,500 bond.

