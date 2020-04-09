Power restored to county residents following storms

Just a few residents near the Village of Jeffersonville remained without power Thursday morning after a severe thunderstorm struck the county overnight.

According to director of communications for Dayton Power & Light (DP&L), Mary Ann Cabel, southern Ohio took the brunt of the storm late Wednesday and early Thursday, which resulted in outages of fewer than 300 within Fayette County. By 1 p.m. Thursday, the final eight customers in the county without power had been restored.

“Obviously they were weather-related,” Cabel said during an interview Thursday morning. “With the wind, we were dealing with a lot of trees that came down on lines. (This particular outing) is what we call a lock out. For safety reasons a lot of times the power will be shut off because the system has the intelligence to detect that something might be wrong, and so as soon as the issue is remedied — which it is currently being worked on — then everything will go back up.”

Cabel also took time to thank crews who continue to work during the COVID-19 pandemic and for taking the precautions to help slow the spread.

“We appreciate their work, especially in light of the current situation with the virus and all of the precautions we are taking as a company to social distance, to work with those precautions in mind,” Cabel said. “We are being very thoughtful about that. We appreciate our customers also taking those considerations to minimize what the impact could be. We ask time and time again, whether it is this situation or when we recover, for people to not approach our crews so that they can safely work to restore power to homes and businesses.”

According to weather.com, residents may see another round of thunderstorms this weekend. Currently, Sunday is forecasted to start with rain showers and winds up to 20 miles per hour. In the evening more rain is expected with a 90 percent chance and thunder possible. Winds could continue between 10 and 20 miles per hour throughout the night. The rain is expected to continue into the morning Monday with winds climbing to a potential 35 miles per hour. Rain is currently not expected Monday evening, but temperatures should drop to 30 degrees.

Starting Tuesday, April 14, high temperatures are expected to climb from the mid 40s to around 50 degrees by Friday, April 17 with low temperatures around 30 degrees and minimal chance for rain.

