MT stays strong together

Miami Trace Local School District decided to hold a Virtual Spirit Challenge Week to continue to support the students who are currently home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Miami Trace Elementary School Vice Principal Justin Lanman and his family joined in the fun on Thursday for the “Family Pyramid Challenge.” Pictured (top to bottom) Liam Lanman, Kylie Lanman and Justin Lanman. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/04/web1_WIN_20200407_18_14_38_Pro.jpg Miami Trace Local School District decided to hold a Virtual Spirit Challenge Week to continue to support the students who are currently home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Miami Trace Elementary School Vice Principal Justin Lanman and his family joined in the fun on Thursday for the “Family Pyramid Challenge.” Pictured (top to bottom) Liam Lanman, Kylie Lanman and Justin Lanman. Courtesy photo