Pregnancy Center helps celebrate Easter

On Wednesday, the Life Pregnancy Center passed out Easter baskets drive-by style as many families will not get to go Easter-egg hunting this year. Those assisting with passing out gifts included (left-right) Debbie Hill, director Shawn Lachat, Melissa Kobel and Gail Powell. Not pictured is Kathy Shriver, who was directing traffic for the event. Precautions were being taken such as wearing gloves, according to Hill.

Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo