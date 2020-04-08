Ohio Children’s Trust Fund recognizes #EverydayOhioHeroes

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund encourages all residents to join the #EverydayOhioHeroes campaign to recognize everyday heroes who make our community a safe place for families and children. Use #EverydayOhioHeroes on social media to recognize those making a difference.

As stated by Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton, “Not all heroes wear capes.”

In Ohio, everyday heroes such as parents, family members, educators, service providers, public officials and faith-based organizations share the responsibility to protect our youth. All of us play a critical role in ensuring that children are safe and can grow up without fear of abuse and neglect to realize their full potential.

“Now, more than ever, Ohio’s families need our support to help them successfully navigate these uncertain times. We are in this together, and I encourage all Ohioans to join me in creating safe and healthy environments for our children to grow and succeed,” said state Senator Stephanie Kunze, Chair of the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund Board.

Changes to daily routines can be stressful to parents and children.

“We all have a role to play in preventing child abuse and neglect,” said Lindsay Williams, Executive Director of the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund. “When parents have support networks, resilience, and an understanding of their children’s behavior and needs, the result is a healthier and safer environment for children. It is important for families to learn and maintain strategies for nonphysical social connections and ways to cope with stress during these uncertain and challenging times.”

Strategies for families include:

Calling or video chatting with friends and loved ones can help to maintain vital social connections and supports while remaining physically distanced.

Incorporating fun activities such as painting, yoga, or dance into the at-home school day can you’re your child(ren) stay active and reduce parental stress.

Using everyday tasks as opportunities to learn and increase family connections. For example, having your child(ren) help prepare dinner can be both a math lesson and a fun time for the entire family.

This April, the Ohio’s Children’s Trust Fund encourages everyone in the community to “Be a Hero in the Eyes of a Child – one simple act of encouragement at a time.” By recognizing the role that #EverydayOhioHeroes play in the lives of children, we are celebrating the superpowers inherent within local individuals, organizations and communities.

For more information about child abuse prevention programs and activities in your community, visit http://octf.ohio.gov. To report suspected child abuse or neglect 24/7 in Ohio, call 1-855-OH-CHILD (855-642-4453). The number is toll-free, and reports can be made anonymously.