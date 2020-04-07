Commissioners approve PRC revision

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, a revision was approved for the Fayette County Job and Family Services Prevention, Retention and Contingency (PRC) Plan, which was effective as of Oct. 1, 2019.

The revision was approved at the request of Faye Williamson, director of the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services, and allows the addition of a COVID-19 Response Program.

Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe was authorized to receive bids for the 2020 OPWC Fayette County and Township Paving Project on April 27 in the commissioners’ office. The engineer’s estimate for the county’s portion is $523,080 and for the township portion is $370,866.75.

Two contracts were entered into. The first contract was with Cox Paving LLC for the 2020 Fayette County Paving Program. The second contract was with Miller Mason Paving Company for the 2020 Fayette County Chip Seal Program.

