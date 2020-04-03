Second case of COVID-19 confirmed

The second case of COVID-19 in Fayette County was confirmed Friday evening by Fayette County Public Health (FCPH).

The new individual is a 65-year-old resident, according to Leigh Cannon, FCPH deputy health commissioner. No other information about the individual was released.

Close contacts of the individual have been notified, and were asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath.

FCPH is highly committed to maintaining patient privacy and confidentiality. If you were not contacted, you did not have close extended contact with the cases.

The first case in Fayette County was reported last week to be a 22-year-old patient who was self-quarantining at home with daily oversight from FCPH.

Ohio is taking necessary precautions to slow the spread but a rise in cases is expected, according to Cannon. Prevention is still the best tool for COVID-19 across all of Ohio. Personal choices are going to play a huge role in how this illness, or how any respiratory illness plays out, Cannon said.

Everyone can do the following things to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

– Cover every cough and sneeze

– Stay home when you are sick

– Wash your hands often

– Do not put your hands in your mouth, eyes, or nose

– Avoid people who are sick

– Clean frequently touched surfaces

For questions about when to seek medical care for COVID-19 symptoms, call the Adena Coronavirus Hotline at 740-542-7233.

For general questions about COVID-19, call the Ohio Department of Health Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4-ASKODH.

You can also find answers to general COVID-19 questions online at:

– www.coronavirus.ohio.gov

– www.coronavirus.gov.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/04/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-9.jpg

New case is 65-year-old, according to Fayette County Public Health