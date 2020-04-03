WCHCS kicks off virtual spirit week

On Friday, Washington Court House City Schools kicked off the first-ever virtual spirit week with “Thank You Day Friday” with the help of the community. The idea behind “Thank You Day” was to show appreciation for the actions that local entities, local professionals, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are taking to keep citizens safe during this unprecedented time. As WCHCS buses delivered meals, children and families showed off posters, sidewalk chalk and other creative ways they were using to show gratitude. The rest of the new virtual spirit week includes: Stay in your PJs Monday, Sock-it-to-COVID-19 Crazy Sock Tuesday, America— the Red, White and Blue-tiful Wednesday, as well as Blue Lion Blue and White Thursday.

On Friday, Washington Court House City Schools kicked off the first-ever virtual spirit week with “Thank You Day Friday” with the help of the community. The idea behind “Thank You Day” was to show appreciation for the actions that local entities, local professionals, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are taking to keep citizens safe during this unprecedented time. As WCHCS buses delivered meals, children and families showed off posters, sidewalk chalk and other creative ways they were using to show gratitude. The rest of the new virtual spirit week includes: Stay in your PJs Monday, Sock-it-to-COVID-19 Crazy Sock Tuesday, America— the Red, White and Blue-tiful Wednesday, as well as Blue Lion Blue and White Thursday. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/04/web1_IMG_20200403_112046.jpg On Friday, Washington Court House City Schools kicked off the first-ever virtual spirit week with “Thank You Day Friday” with the help of the community. The idea behind “Thank You Day” was to show appreciation for the actions that local entities, local professionals, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are taking to keep citizens safe during this unprecedented time. As WCHCS buses delivered meals, children and families showed off posters, sidewalk chalk and other creative ways they were using to show gratitude. The rest of the new virtual spirit week includes: Stay in your PJs Monday, Sock-it-to-COVID-19 Crazy Sock Tuesday, America— the Red, White and Blue-tiful Wednesday, as well as Blue Lion Blue and White Thursday. Courtesy photo