Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (WCH)

Chyna C. Cupp, 728 West Elm Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jami L. Fletcher, 2368 US 22 West, Washington C.H., Ohio, wrongful entrustment, fine $150, court costs $155, waived by defendant.

Lester E. Sanders, 215 Highland Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, case dismissed on motion of the plaintiff.

Leona G. Mongold, 423 Second Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $50, court costs $135, fine and costs.

Averon C. Ackley, 1123 Campbell Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ian Ferrell, 411 1/2 East Market Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, leaving the scene, fine $200, sentenced to 180 days jail, 180 days jail suspended on condition defendant complete probation and pay all restitution within 6 months and on condition defendant not drive unless valid operator’s license and insurance, probation for 2 years for restitution.

John W. Norris, Hillsboro, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dustin H. Kinder, 678 Robinson Road Lot 20, Washington C.H., Ohio, 103/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $101, fine and costs.

Dustin H. Kinder, 678 Robinson Road Lot 20, Washington C.H., Ohio, marked lanes violation, fine $100, court costs $101, fine and costs.

Jennifer D. Freeman, 407 Broadway Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to register, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rhianne L. Saltz, Sabina, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brooklyn A. Reeves, 1014 South Hinde Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 46/25 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher S. Garinger II, 709 John Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 55/35 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Village of Jeffersonville

Brady H. Crosby, Jeffersonville, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, now comes the State of Ohio/City of Washington C.H., by and through counsel and moves the court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter at the request of the arresting officer; upon the motion of the State/City, the above matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Michael J. Queen, 233 Draper Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $210, charge amended to M4 disorderly conduct, costs only, 30 days jail suspended if defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

David D. Rinehart, Jamestown, Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture/child support, fine $150, court costs $160, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and court costs, 80 hours of community service work.

Eric S. Combs, Kenton, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $250, court costs $422.50, upon motion of the village of Jeffersonville, charge amended from domestic violence M1, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail, probation for 3 years, complete counseling, anger management and mental health, have no contact with Erin French Combs as relates to children’s medical or visitation issues through e-mail.

Muhammad J. Sheikh, Columbus, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $145, upon motion of the village, charge amended from failure to yield, no points to be assessed, defendant shall pay fine and costs within 30 days.

Kenneth Wingrove, Springfield, Ohio, 60/35 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Maurice J. Bell, Jeffersonville, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100.

Rebecca L. Silva, 36 State Street, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $265, sentenced to 30 days jail, 30 days jail suspended, probation for 2 years, complete assessment and any counseling recommended.

Emily D. Bush, Chillicothe, Ohio, drug instrument/prior, fine $100, court costs $111.90, defendant pled guilty per agreement, sentenced to 180 days jail, suspend 180 days jail if no other similar offenses for 5 years.

Gurdev Singh, 2140 Jenny Lane, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jose A. Roderick, Miamisburg, Ohio, marked lanes violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

State of Ohio (Wild)

Cedric D. Pettiford, 2531 Parrot Station Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, no orange, fine $200, court costs $125, $150 of fine suspended if defendant has no other similar offenses for 3 years.

Cedric D. Pettiford, 2531 Parrot Station Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, no deer permit, fine $200, court costs $91, $150 of fine suspended if defendant has no other similar offenses for 3 years.