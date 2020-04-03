Restrictions made to city building lobby

The doors of the Washington Court House City Building will remain unlocked during business hours, however, in order to ensure the safety of the public, additional restrictions on the public use of the lobby of the building will be made effective on Monday, April 6.

“Many citizens have transitioned to alternative ways to pay their water/wastewater bill. We still have at-risk citizens seeking to pay their water/wastewater bill in person. We want to serve you and keep our familiar patterns of life, but I don’t want to encourage at-risk people to run more errands than needed with the threat of the virus,” said Joe Denen, city manager.

Starting Monday, people will not be permitted beyond the entry area of the city building. Citizens wishing to drop off payments for utility bills will need to use the night-drop box located near the front entrance to the city building on Main Street. If an envelope is forgotten for a payment, envelopes and utility contracts for new utility service will be in the entry area of the city building.

For questions pertaining to water/wastewater utility bills or to pay by telephone, please call 740-636-2344. Water/wastewater bill payment can also be made by mail. The address of the city building is 105 N. Main St. The night drop is available 24/7 and many citizens find the online payment option convenient, www.cityofwch.com/137/Online-Payments.

“I know changing habits is inconvenient. With the number of alternative ways available to pay your water bill, I think that further limiting risk is appropriate,” said Denen

The Income Tax Department’s lobby, 117 N. Main St., remains open (Income Tax Department is on Main Street near the city building). Only one citizen will be permitted in the lobby area of the tax department at a time. If a tax return is complete, simply use the night drop box at 105 N. Main St. to safely and conveniently deliver tax documents.

“Many citizens bring their information to the tax department and our employees complete the local income tax return for the citizen. We want to avoid the health risk of a crowd of people at the July 15th tax deadline. Roxanne, Debbie and Audrey of the tax department are dedicated to the needs of citizens and their desire to help people in a difficult time is exceptional,” Said Denen

Those with local income tax questions are encouraged to call the City of Washington Court House Tax Department at 740-636-2342.

