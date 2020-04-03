Miami Trace makes food service changes

Following a recent decision from State of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to close all districts until May 1, Miami Trace Local Schools made a change to its meal service program.

“As you know, Governor DeWine extended the closure of all K-12 schools through May 1,” Miami Trace Superintendent David Lewis said recently. “With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, we are doing our best to limit exposure for both MT staff and community members.”

As a result, Miami Trace decided to make changes this week regarding its meal program. Starting April 6 until May 1, the only location being used for meal distribution is the football stadium parking lot and will be set up as a drive-thru so nobody has to leave their vehicle.

Additionally, students do not need to be present to receive meals, but names must be given to district personnel for documentation. These changes will also include other recent changes to the program, including Monday being used for meal prep and organization for the district, Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. being the only day distribution will occur and students receiving five breakfasts and five lunches.

“We greatly appreciate your continued support during these challenging times,” Lewis said.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/04/web1_New-Miami-Trace-Panther-head-logo-.jpg