Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

April 2

Assault: At 12:28 p.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to an assault complaint. A woman was located with visible injuries and advised that she was assaulted by Christopher Haithcock. Haithcock was located and arrested.

Domestic Violence/Theft: At 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Contact was made with a woman who advised that she was assaulted by her daughter, Brittany Myers. The victim had visible injuries, and Myers was arrested. It was also determined that Myers stole money from her mother, which she was also charged with.