WCHCS to kick off ‘Virtual Spirit Week’

To show appreciation for the actions that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are taking to keep citizens safe during this unprecedented time, the Washington Court House City School (WCHCS) District is kicking off its first-ever “Virtual Spirit Week” with “Thank You Day Friday” as the district heads into spring break 2020.

“We are asking everyone in our community to make a sign, decorate a t-shirt, or chalk your driveways thanking some of our many heroes, including Governor DeWine, Dr. Acton, as well as Fayette County Public Health-OHIO’s Leigh Cannon, Fayette County Emergency Management Agency’s Melissa Havens, our food service, transportation drivers, and volunteers on the Big Blue Bus, or anyone else that deserves our gratitude during these trying times,” explained the WCHCS director of marketing and communication, Trevor Patton, in an email.

To join in the festivities and in “singing their praises together,” the community is invited to showcase their own artwork by lining the streets at 11:30 a.m. this Friday or at the time a bus is passing by — a bus which is part of the “fleet of buses” that are feeding those aged 0-18 years across the community.

“In just 12 days of operating the Big Blue Bus Emergency Food Service Program, we have served 31,963 hot, fresh, free meals to kids 0-18 across our community,” explained Patton. “Because of DeWine and Acton’s swift action, we were able to mobilize on the Monday the Governor closed schools to feed lunch and breakfasts, so we are doing this as a big thank you for their leadership during these times.”

Aside from “Thank You Day Friday,” the rest of the new virtual spirit week includes:

-Stay in your PJs Monday

-Sock-it-to-COVID-19 Crazy Sock Tuesday

-America, the Red, White and Blue-tiful, Wednesday

-Blue Lion Blue and White Thursday

“Be sure to maintain at least six feet for proper social/physical distancing and join us in celebrating these heroes,” wrote Patton.

