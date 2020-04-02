Carnegie Public Library to extend closure

Both the Washington C.H. Carnegie Public Library location and its Jeffersonville branch are extending their closure through Monday, May 4 in order to follow guidelines issued by Governor Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton.

In response to the extended closure, all due dates have also been extended to May 8.

Even though in-person library visits, browsing and check-outs are not possible, there are still online options which can be found through the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org/. These online options include the Ohio Digital Library, www.ohdbks.overdrive.com/, and the Libby App on Overdrive which provides eResources such as checking out eBooks.

Although the resources can be accessed with a traditional library card, those without cards can access online resources by applying for an eCard at www.cplwcho.wk2.oplin.org/ecard.

Carnegie Public Library can be followed for updates and staff content on it’s Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram @cplwcho.

Physical books can still be borrowed by visiting one of the Fayette County’s Little Free Libraries. For more information on Little Free Libraries and to view a map of their locations, please visit www.littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap/.